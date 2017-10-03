Alex White was born and raised in the American south. They take photos, write music, and spend hours on YouTube watching other people blacksmith. They value challenging and subversive writing, but they’ll settle for a good time.





Alex lives in the shadow of Huntsville, Alabama’s rockets with their spouse, son, two dogs and a cat named Grim. Favored pastimes include Legos and racecars. They take their whiskey neat and their espresso black.



