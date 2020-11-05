Mikaella Clements

Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta are the co-authors of The View Was Exhausting. Mikaella’s writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Guardian, Hazlitt, Catapult, and more, and she was shortlisted for the 2019 Galley Beggar Press Prize and the 2018 Bridport Short Story Prize. Onjuli’s work has been published in The Billfold and Daddy magazine. Mikaella is originally from Australia and Onjuli from England; they are married and live together in Berlin.

