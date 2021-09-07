The House on Firefly Beach

Fall in love under the sun with this gorgeous, heartwarming summer escape from the USA Today bestselling author of The Summer House.



For Sydney Flynn, Starlight Cottage is her sanctuary. Her treasured family home on the white sands of Firefly Beach, surrounded by glittering turquoise waters, is the perfect place for her fresh start. That’s until her knees almost buckle at the sight of Nate Henderson. As teenagers, Sydney and Nate whispered sweet nothings and promised forever to each other. Sydney never imagined that her childhood sweetheart would end things with no explanation, ruthlessly driving away from her and never looking back. She has spent the last decade piecing herself back together and trying to figure out exactly what went wrong.



And now the man who ripped apart her heart is back. Nate Henderson, the down-to-earth son of a fisherman, forever in beach t-shirts and flip flops, is well and truly gone—and in his place is a successful songwriter, with a swanky designer suit, who has no business in the small town she calls home. Nate says he wants to make up with Sydney, yet how can she find it in her heart to forgive him? But when a new development threatens her beloved Starlight Cottage, Sydney needs all the help she can get, and her plan of avoiding Nate is suddenly impossible. Can they overcome their past to save Firefly Beach and the house that holds so many memories for them? Or will the town they adore, and the love they had for one another, be lost forever?