The Edge of Anything

A powerful coming-of-age tale about adjusting to disability, overcoming adversity, and discovering the power of female friendship for fans of The Running Dream.



Set in the mountainous outskirts of Asheville, North Carolina, The Edge of Anything follows the start of an unexpected friendship between Sage and Len. Len is a loner photographer haunted by a guilty secret that prevents her from creating quality work, while Sage is a popular high school volleyball player desperate to find a way around her sudden medical disqualification. Both girls want to rediscover their lost talents and win scholarships to the colleges of their dreams, and a chance encounter between the two in their high school’s parking lot sparks an unlikely friendship. Strengthened by the newfound power of their deep bond, the girls begin to face their inner demons and exit the shadow of the past. But when Len catches Sage endangering her health by practicing volleyball for the upcoming YMCA championship, a fight erupts and threatens to unravel all the progress the girls have made.



Written by a successful author making her YA debut, The Edge of Anything explores the transformative power of friendship and how it can help you find yourself and the goodness in life, even when everything feels broken.