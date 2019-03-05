Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kristyn Merbeth
Kristyn Merbeth is obsessed with SFF, food, video games, her dog and resides in Tucson, Arizona.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Fortuna
Fortuna launches a new space opera trilogy that will hook you from the first crash landing. Scorpia Kaiser has always stood in Corvus's shadow until…