Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ruth Druart
Ruth Druart has been working in international schools in Paris since 1993. Four years ago, she completed a masters in international education, exploring the topic of third culture children and their sense of belonging — a theme that runs through her novel. She has been writing for the last nineteen years in her spare time and runs a writing group in Paris. She has three sons with her French husband.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
While Paris Slept
One woman must make the hardest decision of her life in this unforgettably moving story of resistance and faith during one of the darkest times…