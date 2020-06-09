Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Ruth Druart

Ruth Druart has been working in international schools in Paris since 1993. Four years ago, she completed a masters in international education, exploring the topic of third culture children and their sense of belonging — a theme that runs through her novel. She has been writing for the last nineteen years in her spare time and runs a writing group in Paris. She has three sons with her French husband.
