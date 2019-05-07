Sarah Henning

Sarah Henning is a recovering sports journalist who has worked for The Palm Beach Post, Kansas City Star and Associated Press, among others. When not writing, she runs ultramarathons, hits the playground with her two kids, and hangs out with her husband Justin. Sarah lives in Lawrence, Kansas, hometown of Langston Hughes, William S. Burroughs, and a really good basketball team. She is the author of Sea Witch and Throw Like a Girl, and invites you to visit her online at sarahhenningwrites.com.