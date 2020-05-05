Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Throw Like a Girl
Friday Night Lights meets Morgan Matson’s The Unexpected Everything in this contemporary debut where swoonworthy romance meets underdog sports story.Read More
When softball star Liv Rodinsky throws one ill-advised punch during the most important game of the year, she loses her scholarship to her fancy private school, her boyfriend, and her teammates all in one fell swoop. With no other options, Liv is forced to transfer to the nearest public school, Northland, where she’ll have to convince its coach she deserves a spot on the softball team, all while facing both her ex and the teammates of the girl she punched… Every. Single. Day.
Enter Grey, the injured star quarterback with amazing hair and a foolproof plan: if Liv joins the football team as his temporary replacement, he’ll make sure she gets a spot on the softball team in the spring. But it will take more than just a flawless spiral for Liv to find acceptance in Northland’s halls, and behind that charismatic smile, Grey may not be so perfect after all.
With lovable characters and a charming quarterback love interest, Throw Like a Girl will have readers swooning from the very first page.
Praise for Throw Like a Girl:"Liv's major obstacle is learning to forgive and trust again: the family who doesn't respect her decisions; the teammates who keep secrets; the boyfriend with an agenda; and above all, her own flawed, complicated, driven, triumphant self. This charming sports story reflects classic tropes of the genre while still feeling fresh and relevant. A winner."—Kirkus Reviews
"Henning offers a fun romance twined with a fast-paced sports story, and a headstrong protagonist who is easy to champion. Liv's relationship with Grey is the perfect mix of heat and heart, and her acceptance by the all-male football team, refreshingly easy. [A] feel-good underdog story about a girl who refuses to quit."— Publishers Weekly
"Determination and grit mixed perfectly with sass and humor on every turn of the page. With mistakes come lessons, and this story tells it in a way that everyone can relate to."—Abbi Glines, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"[Sarah] Henning offers up a scrappy contemporary debut in the vein of Morgan Matson. Sports fans and romance lovers unite -- there's plenty to satisfy both teams here."—Booklist