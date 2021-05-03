Anita Kelly
Originally from a small town in the Pocono Mountains, Anita Kelly currently makes her home in the Pacific Northwest with her wife and son. A librarian by day, she writes romance that celebrates queer love in all its infinite possibilities. Whenever she’s not reading or writing, she’s dreaming of the woods, contemplating her next tattoo, and drinking too much tea. She hopes you get to pet a dog today.Read More
