Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Essential Oils
A Little Introduction to Their Uses and Health Benefits
Discover the perennially popular subject of essential oils from A to Z in this small, elegant, and beautifully illustrated mini guidebook.Read More
Essential oils have been around for thousands of years, but what are they and how do you use them? In this adorably small and fully illustrated A to Z primer, explore 100 of the most popular and common essential oils and how to use them, with descriptions of their origin, uses and purpose, connections to spellwork, and possible health and healing benefits. Also included are topical recipes for stress relief.
Whether it’s lavender, lemongrass, rosemary, frankincense, or ylang ylang, learn everything you need to know about the most commonly used plant-based essential oils, carrier oils, and fruit essences in this full-color, illustrated mini-book.
Essential oils have been around for thousands of years, but what are they and how do you use them? In this adorably small and fully illustrated A to Z primer, explore 100 of the most popular and common essential oils and how to use them, with descriptions of their origin, uses and purpose, connections to spellwork, and possible health and healing benefits. Also included are topical recipes for stress relief.
Whether it’s lavender, lemongrass, rosemary, frankincense, or ylang ylang, learn everything you need to know about the most commonly used plant-based essential oils, carrier oils, and fruit essences in this full-color, illustrated mini-book.
Hardcover
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use