Best Books for a Hoppy Easter
Easter is primarily a religious holiday but it has become a cultural and secular celebration across the world. The Easter egg is a symbol of new life, while the Easter bunny is a symbol of abundance. We’ve curated an egg-cellent collection of books to share with the whole family about Easter.
For the Kids
One Good Night 'til Easter
by Frank J. Berrios
Illustrated by Ramon Olivera
Spring into the fun of Easter with a variety of families in this bright, joyful board book. Spanish paperback edition Una noche más para la Pascua, also available for purchase.
The big day is almost here! It's only "one more good night" until Easter. As children go to sleep, they can't wait for all the fun that comes with celebrating their favorite holiday with their loved ones. They know the next day will be filled with egg hunts, the best Easter clothes, and outings to church! Experience familial traditions in this sweet holiday primer.
That Grand Easter Day!
by Jill Roman Lord
Illustrated by Alessia Trunfio
That Grand Easter Day! is a cumulative story that begins with the stone in front of the tomb and ends with a new beginning — the Resurrection of Christ. The lively narrative builds as it progresses, adding people, objects, and animals that may have witnessed the events of that day long ago. Little ones will love the repetition, which adds a pleasing level of predictability and helps to make the story of the first Easter more memorable. The upbeat, reverent story is accompanied by luminous illustrations which bring the story to life. This engaging picture book will be a read-aloud favorite at Eastertime and throughout the year.
The Great Easter Egg Hunt
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
by Greg Fritz
Illustrated by Lisa Reed
Illustrated by Aruna Rangarajan
Indestructibles: Happy Easter!
Created by Amy Pixton
Illustrated by Vanja Kragulj
Celebrate the traditions of Easter with this indestructible book for baby!
The Original Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, The Original Indestructibles are built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
- Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
- Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
- Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
- Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
- Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards
The Story of Easter
by Patricia A. Pingry
Illustrated by Alice Buckingham
Discover the story of the first Easter day in this newly illustrated classic, perfect for little ones curious about the story behind their Easter celebrations.
Expertly crafted for the attention span of toddlers, this simple book tells the biblical story of Easter—from Jesus' entry into Jerusalem to his triumphant Resurrection. The story also helps little listeners understand the connection between the first Easter and today's celebrations. With bright illustrations and a toddler-friendly length of just 200 words, this book is a gentle, age-appropriate way to introduce Jesus and the meaning behind the Easter holiday. And it makes a great addition to any Easter basket!
The Story of Easter
Illustrated by Helen Dardik
God’s love for his followers culminates in the Easter story, beginning with Jesus’s last supper with his disciples and ending with his ascension into Heaven. Jesus’s love and faith in God is unshaken in this story of his death and resurrection, and his promise of everlasting life is finally fulfilled.
Share the classic, powerful Easter story with young ones in the fourth book of this delightful series. With stunning art by Helen Dardik and simplified text for little readers, The Story of Easter is sure to become a perennial favorite for families.
God Is Hope
by Amy Parker
Illustrated by Chris Saunders
Little ones will feel hopeful of God’s eternal love and presence in this charming holiday-themed board book in a series by bestselling author Amy Parker.
God Is Hope provides young children with the comfort of knowing God brings hope into the world, no matter the day, time, season, or year, in this charming, sweet, and heartfelt book. With warm, rhyming verse, bestselling author Amy Parker reassures young hearts by introducing them to the awesome characteristics of an Almighty God.
With a focus on spring and Easter, Parker’s book offers reminders of how God’s hope is infectious during this very special season. Part of a series, God Is Hope is sure to be read and cherished all year long.
Here Comes Peter Cottontail!
by Steve Nelson
by Jack Rollins
by Lizzie Walkley
A perennial Easter favorite, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded the song in 1950. Today Peter Cottontail, now over a half-century old, is one of the most recognized and beloved Easter characters ever created. This sturdy book introduces little ones to Easter’s favorite bunny with charming illustrations and the song’s bouncy lyrics. With a durable design and beloved character, this book will be enjoyed by families for years to come.
Somebunny Loves You!
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
Illustrated by Cee Biscoe
Explore the unconditional love between parent and child with this adorable picture book.This playful love letter to a child follows a little bunny who is told "somebunny loves you" as it goes about its day. Rhyming text and sweet illustrations will charm little ones as they realize that the “somebunny” who loves them is the person reading to them. Timeless and heartfelt, this reassuring message of unconditional love would make a great addition to any child’s first library.
Farm Anatomy Sticker Book
Edited by Julia Rothman
Fans can't get enough of Julia Rothman's acclaimed illustrations from her best-selling book, Farm Anatomy, and now they can put them anywhere they want with more than 750 colorful stickers depicting chickens, bees, bugs, knots, fences, tractors, sheep, pigs, goats, vegetables, and much more of the bountiful parts and pieces of farm life. In a compact gift package at the irresistible price of $12.95.
Fern the bunny wakes up one morning to a surprise: the squirrels have discovered a beautifully decorated egg in their tree! And it’s not just the squirrels–Mo the kitten, the goslings, the puppies, and even the lambs have all found special eggs hidden around the farm. As the baby animals follow clues from one egg to the next, Fern thinks she sees two soft, pointy ears peeking out above the grass. Then she notices a fluffy tail disappearing behind the barn. Then she spots long whiskers twitching among the flowers! Someone is watching, and the animal friends will have to solve their Easter mystery together to find out who.
With vividly evocative photo illustrations, John and Jennifer Churchman bring to life a delightful story based on real animals and events on their Vermont farm.
Meet the adorable and resilient baby lamb Finn in this true story about friendship and courage — a follow-up to the bestselling picture book phenomenon The SheepOver!
Newborn lamb Finn, raised inside the farmhouse, isn’t as big and strong as the other animals on the farm. He can’t help but be frightened as he ventures outside and encounters unfamiliar sights, sounds, and creatures. With the help of Farmer John and his animal friends, Little Finn learns to be brave and mighty.
This charming story by John and Jennifer Churchman, featuring real animals on their bustling Vermont farm (including Sweet Pea from The SheepOver!), celebrates the magic of friendship and finding the courage within.
For ADULTs
Rick examines “Easter Through the Ages,” including the Biblical story of Easter and the pagan and secular traditions that have shaped the Easter celebrations of today. He compares the beliefs of Eastern and Western Orthodox traditions, and shows how holidays are uniquely celebrated across cities and countries. In Rome, the Vatican blesses palm fronds on Palm Sunday, while in Tuscany, olive branches are blessed instead. Churches in Sevilla display elaborate floats for Easter Sunday, while villages across Italy, Slovenia, and Greece celebrate with feasts.
Touching on Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland, Spain, Greece, and the Vatican, and filled with fascinating insights and vibrant full-color photos, Rick Steves European Easter is a delightful way to understand Easter heritage from a multicultural perspective.
David Sedaris’s beloved holiday collection is new again with six more pieces, including a never before published story. Along with such favoritesas the diaries of a Macy’s elf and the annals of two very competitive families, are Sedaris’s tales of tardy trick-or-treaters (“Us and Them”); the difficulties of explaining the Easter Bunny to the French (“Jesus Shaves”); what to do when you’ve been locked out in a snowstorm (“Let It Snow”); the puzzling Christmas traditions of other nations (“Six to Eight Black Men”); what Halloween at the medical examiner’s looks like (“The Monster Mash”); and a barnyard secret Santa scheme gone awry (“Cow and Turkey”).
No matter what your favorite holiday, you won’t want to miss celebrating it with the author who has been called “one of the funniest writers alive” (Economist).
It’s spring, and a young bunny’s fancy turns to love. And good thing his best friend, the lamb, is there to help him woo his beloved. Straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place, Easter Greeting is a nineteenth-century chromolithographic postcard imbued with the sweetness and sentimentality that makes Victoriana so appealing. As you piece it together, you might just find yourself in a newly lifted mood, wondering if our innocence isn’t irretrievably lost after all.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"
Chickens, with their natural beauty and big personalities, are beloved for the humor and wisdom they bring to daily life. Few are better acquainted with chickens’ charm than Melissa Caughey, who has introduced the appeal of owning a flock and chronicled the lives and personalities of her own backyard birds in her best-selling books. In Chicken Wisdom Frame-Ups, she delivers that charm for all to enjoy, anywhere a dose of inspiration might be needed. Sage sentiments meet delightful chicken photography on 50 individual cards, and with a pull-out table-top frame included, you can display your favorite card or easily swap it out for one that fits the mood or suits the moment. It’s an all-in-one package that delivers the joy of keeping chickens — without having to clean the coop!
