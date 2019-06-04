Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Easter Surprise

by

Now available as a board book, the fifth adventure by the authors of the media sensation and instant New York Times bestseller The SheepOver, featuring a curious bunny and her baby farm animal friends.

Fern the bunny wakes up one morning to a surprise: a beautifully decorated egg! She’s soon joined by Mo the kitten, the goslings, the puppies, and even the lambs on an egg hunt all around the farm. But who is hiding them? The baby animal friends will have to solve this Easter mystery together to find out.

With vividly evocative photo illustrations, John and Jennifer Churchman bring to life a delightful story based on real animals and events on their Vermont farm.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

On Sale: February 11th 2020

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780316538220

"The magical quality of the photographic illustrations and the enchanting eggs give this Easter-themed story extra appeal."—Kirkus Reviews
"Ornately illustrated...joyful photo illustrations offer a dreamlike, pastoral world that readers will be eager to revisit."
Publishers Weekly
