Books for Passover for the Whole Family
Passover commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egypt. Family and friends gather to share a special meal called the Seder, which involves reading from a Haggadah, a book that tells the story of Passover. Here is our own selection of books about Passover and Jewish culture.
Indestructibles: Baby’s First Passover
Created by Amy Pixton
Illustrated by Ben Javens
Celebrate the traditions of Passover with this indestructible book for baby!
The Original Indestructibles is the trusted series for easing little ones into story time. Beloved by babies and their parents, The Original Indestructiblesare built for the way babies “read” (i.e., with their hands and mouths) and are:
- Rip Proof—made of ultra-durable tight-woven material
- Waterproof—can be chewed on, drooled on, and washed!
- Emergent Literacy Tool—bright pictures and few or no words encourage dialogic reading
- Portable—lightweight books can go anywhere, perfect for the diaper bag and for travel
- Safe for Baby—meets ASTM safety standards
The Story of Passover
by Rabbi Francis Barry Silberg
Illustrated by Stephanie McFetridge Britt
For thousands of years, Jewish people have gathered during Passover to celebrate God’s love and protection. This board book explains this ancient event in a manner so simple that even the youngest child will understand. Focusing on Moses, the story tells of the plagues, Pharaoh’s reactions, and finally, the Passover itself and the exodus of the Hebrews from Egypt. Parents can use this book as a way to introduce children to the concept and events of Passover.
Today is Saturday.
Jane has an open house.
She must schlep the Open House signs to the car.
See Jane schlep.
Schlep, Jane. Schlep.
Schlep, schlep, schlep.
In text that captures the unque rhythms of the original Dick and Jane readers, and in 35 all-new illustrations, a story unfolds in which Dick and Jane — hero and heroine of the classic books for children that generations of Americans have used when learning to read — manage to express shades of feeling and nuances of meaning that ordinary English just can’t deliver. How? By speaking Yiddish, employing terms that convey an attitude — part plucky self-assertion, part ironic fatalism. When Dick schmoozes, when Jane kvetches, when their children fress noodles at a Chinese restaurant, the clash of cultures produces genuine hilarity.
* Jewish Eating (you should eat eight times a day if you’re diabetic – or if you’re not)
* The Art of Two-Person Worrying (Jewish Ping-Pong)
* Boxing gloves, a rottweiler, Pop-Tarts, and fourteen other things you’ll never find in a Jewish home
* And so much more. (Why not?)
Each generation is called to perform a Passover Seder, a ritual designed to help us imagine personally experiencing the exodus from Egypt. But how can we do this together, when today our tables include people of different backgrounds, knowledge, and beliefs? Let this Passover Haggadah be your guide.
Both proudly traditional and blazingly modern, it is a perfect blueprint for remembering the past, living in our present, and imagining the future. Here you’ll find the entirety of the Seder text for those who don’t want to miss a thing—including Hebrew, English, and a newly developed transliteration that makes the Hebrew surprisingly accessible. And, alongside, contemporary questions, illustrations, and meditations on freedom, community, destiny, and other topics that will engage the whole group in a lively and memorable discussion, especially once you’ve started in on those obligatory four cups of wine.
The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia
by Stephanie Butnick
by Liel Leibovitz
by Mark Oppenheimer
by Tablet
Deeply knowing, highly entertaining, and just a little bit irreverent, this unputdownable encyclopedia of all things Jewish and Jew-ish covers culture, religion, history, habits, language, and more. Readers will refresh their knowledge of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs, the artistry of Barbra Streisand, the significance of the Oslo Accords, the meaning of words like balaboosta,balagan, bashert, and bageling. Understand all the major and minor holidays. Learn how the Jews invented Hollywood. Remind themselves why they need to read Hannah Arendt, watch Seinfeld, listen to Leonard Cohen. Even discover the secret of happiness (see “Latkes”). Includes hundreds of photos, charts, infographics, and illustrations. It’s a lot.
“[A] love letter—to food, family, faith and identity, and the deliciously tangled way they come together.”
—NPR’s The SaltWith contributions from Ruth Reichl, Éric Ripert, Joan Nathan, Michael Solomonov, Dan Barber, Yotam Ottolenghi, Tom Colicchio, Maira Kalman, Melissa Clark, and many more!
Tablet’s list of the 100 most Jewish foods is not about the most popular Jewish foods, or the tastiest, or even the most enduring. It’s a list of the most significant foods culturally and historically to the Jewish people, explored deeply with essays, recipes, stories, and context. Some of the dishes are no longer cooked at home, and some are not even dishes in the traditional sense (store-bought cereal and Stella D’oro cookies, for example). The entire list is up for debate, which is what makes this book so much fun. Many of the foods are delicious (such as babka and shakshuka). Others make us wonder how they’ve survived as long as they have (such as unhatched chicken eggs and jellied calves’ feet). As expected, many Jewish (and now universal) favorites like matzo balls, pickles, cheesecake, blintzes, and chopped liver make the list. The recipes are global and represent all contingencies of the Jewish experience. Contributors include Ruth Reichl, Éric Ripert, Joan Nathan, Michael Solomonov, Dan Barber, Gail Simmons, Yotam Ottolenghi, Tom Colicchio, Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, Maira Kalman, Action Bronson, Daphne Merkin, Shalom Auslander, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, and Phil Rosenthal, among many others. Presented in a gifty package, The 100 Most Jewish Foods is the perfect book to dip into, quote from, cook from, and launch a spirited debate.
Romance Behind Judaica
by Faydra Shapiro
With Len Woods
