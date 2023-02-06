Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The 100 Most Jewish Foods: 500-Piece Circular Puzzle
by Tablet

Puzzle
On Sale

Oct 5, 2021

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290756

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

From Tablet magazine—the definitive online authority on Jewish life and culture—and based on the acclaimed 100 Most Jewish Foods, this ingenious 500-piece circular puzzle celebrates the one unwavering joy of Jewish life: food! In The 100 Most Jewish Foods 500-Piece Circular Puzzle, a giant table featuring all 100 of Tablet’s (highly debatable) list of the most Jewish foods materializes in gorgeous full color.

Featuring:
  • 500 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 26 1/2" diameter 

Artisan Puzzle