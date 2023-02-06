Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The 100 Most Jewish Foods: 500-Piece Circular Puzzle
Description
From Tablet magazine—the definitive online authority on Jewish life and culture—and based on the acclaimed 100 Most Jewish Foods, this ingenious 500-piece circular puzzle celebrates the one unwavering joy of Jewish life: food! In The 100 Most Jewish Foods 500-Piece Circular Puzzle, a giant table featuring all 100 of Tablet’s (highly debatable) list of the most Jewish foods materializes in gorgeous full color.
Featuring:
- 500 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 26 1/2" diameter
