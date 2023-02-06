Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: Painter's Palette 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Description
Featuring:
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"
What's Inside
Praise
“Looks like a piece of art, even when halfway done on a coffee table.”
—Parents
“This 1,000-piece puzzle (67cm x 47.9cm) is beautiful and stylish as well as tricky. Depicting an art student’s paint palette—a real study of colour—this is such a pleasure to work on, even if it requires plenty of patience and determination. . . . Suffice to say this is much more than a pretty face.”
—The Independent (U.K.)