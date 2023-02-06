Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. With its deep, jewellike tones, Dancing Butterflies captures that time when the simple reproduction of color was a thing of wonder. This print from the nineteenth century features seven species of butterfly, the faint ID numbers still visible, hovering over a beautifully etched thistle in the kind of art-meets-science still life that inspired a generation of Victorian naturalists.
Featuring:
- 750 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"
