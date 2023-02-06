John Derian Paper Goods: Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle

750 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"

John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. With its deep, jewellike tones,captures that time when the simple reproduction of color was a thing of wonder. This print from the nineteenth century features seven species of butterfly, the faint ID numbers still visible, hovering over a beautifully etched thistle in the kind of art-meets-science still life that inspired a generation of Victorian naturalists.