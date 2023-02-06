John Derian Paper Goods: Calm Cat 750-Piece Puzzle

750 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8

John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. In, get lost in the mesmerizing gaze of its regal subject, perched on a silk cushion like an artist’s model and utterly indifferent to the two going at each other in the background, backs and tails raised in an attitude familiar to every cat lover. Adapted from a nineteenth-century print, the image has the delight and mystery of a scene half remembered from an old children’s book.