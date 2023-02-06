Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: Calm Cat 750-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
“I love anything by artist John Derian, whose decoupage pieces can be kinda pricey. Get in on the action with these adorable John Derian Jigsaw Puzzles. Bonus: With some puzzle glue and a frame, it’s ready to hang.”
—Rachael Ray In Season
John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. In Calm Cat, get lost in the mesmerizing gaze of its regal subject, perched on a silk cushion like an artist’s model and utterly indifferent to the two going at each other in the background, backs and tails raised in an attitude familiar to every cat lover. Adapted from a nineteenth-century print, the image has the delight and mystery of a scene half remembered from an old children’s book.
Featuring:
Featuring:
- 750 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8
