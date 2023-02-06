Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
John Derian Paper Goods: Garden Rose 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 13, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A Vogue 2021 gift guide pick
“For someone who adores flowers, it would be a joy to put together this puzzle.”
—House Beautiful, Beautiful Things: Gifts to Give Your Home
A rose in full bloom. What is more captivating? Adapted from a nineteenth-century chromolithograph from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another world, Garden Rose challenges the puzzle doer with its subtle tones of parchment and repetition of leaves and thorns, and utterly enchants with the delicate pink bull’s-eye of its single, mesmerizing bloom.
Featuring:
“For someone who adores flowers, it would be a joy to put together this puzzle.”
—House Beautiful, Beautiful Things: Gifts to Give Your Home
A rose in full bloom. What is more captivating? Adapted from a nineteenth-century chromolithograph from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another world, Garden Rose challenges the puzzle doer with its subtle tones of parchment and repetition of leaves and thorns, and utterly enchants with the delicate pink bull’s-eye of its single, mesmerizing bloom.
Featuring:
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use