John Derian Paper Goods: Garden Rose 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 interlocking pieces

Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing

Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"

“For someone who adores flowers, it would be a joy to put together this puzzle.”A rose in full bloom. What is more captivating? Adapted from a nineteenth-century chromolithograph from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another world,challenges the puzzle doer with its subtle tones of parchment and repetition of leaves and thorns, and utterly enchants with the delicate pink bull’s-eye of its single, mesmerizing bloom.