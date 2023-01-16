Pacific Coasting: Beach Life 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"

Who doesn’t want to escape to the beaches of Southern California or to a cabin deep in the forests of Northern California? Danielle Kroll, author of, creates two original illustrations for these fun puzzles. They are must-haves for her fans, for lovers of California and the West Coast, and for anyone who wants to have fun piecing together a stunning puzzle at home, with friends and family, or give one as a gift to those they love.