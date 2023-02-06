Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Iconic Watches 500-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Iconic Watches 500-Piece Puzzle

by Matt Hranek

by Artisan Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 13, 2020

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290459

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Iconic Watches. Some are heirlooms, connecting generations. Some are gifts, marking a milestone. And some are simply works of beauty, to be treasured for their aesthetics, value, and precision. But every watch, whether as priceless as Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona or as common as a Casio G-Shock, tells a story. In this puzzle, the stories arrive piece by piece, and gradually unite in a celebration of 77 watches.
 
Featuring:
  • 500 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Artisan Puzzle