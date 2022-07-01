Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
A Man & His Car
Iconic Cars and Stories from the Men Who Love Them
Description
A Robb Report Best Coffee Table Book to Gift in 2020
Celebrate That Special Bond Between Men and Cars, and the Stories That Connect Them
Discover actor and director Ed Burns talking about his 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, a model he’d been dreaming about since his days pumping gas. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, whose favorite cars are trucks—he loves the wow factor of an International CV Series 6.6. Or Jay Leno on his 1955 Buick Roadmaster, big enough for him to sleep in while trying to make it as a comic. Filled with stunning photographs of the whole cars and of the exquisite details that make car lovers’ hearts beat just a little faster, as well as more than 80 personal stories, it’s a joy for every reader who knows that a car is never just a car.
What's Inside
Praise
“Automotive joy. . . . Stories that will resonate with any car lover.”
“Truly epic. . . . A Man His Car explores the personal connection between an eclectic mix of gentlemen and their cherished rides, from celebrities to collectors to the everyman who fell fast and hard for a certain four-wheeler.”
“A Man His Car pairs gorgeous photos of A-listers' personal autos with first-person essays on their automotive loves.”
“Fascinating. . . . [Hranek’s] gallery-worthy photos are visual testimony to car design as an art form and are paired with their owner's memories and the joys of being a gearhead. . . . Hranek tells the accompanying stories with affection, experience and an underlying passion. This illustrated tale of the love affair between owners and automobiles is certain to take readers on an armchair roadtrip they'll happily repeat many times.”
