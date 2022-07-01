A Man & His Car

Description

A Robb Report Best Coffee Table Book to Gift in 2020



A Sports Car News and InsideHook Best Coffee Table Book for Car Lovers



Celebrate That Special Bond Between Men and Cars, and the Stories That Connect Them



Discover actor and director Ed Burns talking about his 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, a model he’d been dreaming about since his days pumping gas. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, whose favorite cars are trucks—he loves the wow factor of an International CV Series 6.6. Or Jay Leno on his 1955 Buick Roadmaster, big enough for him to sleep in while trying to make it as a comic. Filled with stunning photographs of the whole cars and of the exquisite details that make car lovers’ hearts beat just a little faster, as well as more than 80 personal stories, it’s a joy for every reader who knows that a car is never just a car.