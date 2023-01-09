Matt Hranek is the author of The Martini, The Negroni, A Man & His Watch, and A Man & His Car, as well as a photographer, a director, and the founder/editor of the men’s lifestyle magazine WM Brown. He and his family divide their time between Brooklyn and the Wm Brown farm in upstate New York, though he can also be spotted quite often in old-school bars around Europe, Negroni in hand. Find him on Instagram at @wmbrownproject.