Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
1964 Land Rover Series IIA 500-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The 1964 Land Rover Series IIA Short Wheelbase. It’s from 1964, and it shows every bit of the weathering and patina that come with over fifty years of thumping around the United Kingdom, including fording rivers, just as you would imagine other Series IIA models did across the globe. This puzzle is a real adventure to enjoy, as you reconstruct the iconic 4×4. According to its owner, journalist and author Simon de Burton, the Series IIA’s rugged look is a little deceiving. Driving it, you’ll hear every bang, clank, and knock, so be gentle.
Featuring:
Featuring:
- 500 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 23 4/5" x 19"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use