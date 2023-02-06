Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

John Derian Paper Goods: Three Carrots 1,000-Piece Puzzle
by John Derian

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 13, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Apr 13, 2021

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290794

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Behold the perfect carrot from John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Based on a chromolithographic print from a nineteenth-century botanical guide, Three Carrots features a trio of plump French carrots that evoke a moment food lovers dream about, when what’s for dinner was plucked from the garden only a brief time earlier.

Featuring:
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"

Artisan Puzzle