John Derian Paper Goods: Three Carrots 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Behold the perfect carrot from John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Based on a chromolithographic print from a nineteenth-century botanical guide, Three Carrots features a trio of plump French carrots that evoke a moment food lovers dream about, when what’s for dinner was plucked from the garden only a brief time earlier.
Featuring:
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"
