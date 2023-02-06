Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle
Description
John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Featuring a nineteenth-century map used in an advertising campaign, The City of New York shows a long-lost Manhattan, the island bristling with docks and surrounded by boats, the city an impenetrable grid of squat brick and brownstone buildings punctuated by church steeples and tiny patches of green. And a mystery: The Brooklyn Bridge wouldn’t be completed for another four years, yet it looks so real . . .
Featuring:
- 750 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"
