Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle

by John Derian

by Artisan Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 13, 2020

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290213

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Featuring a nineteenth-century map used in an advertising campaign, The City of New York shows a long-lost Manhattan, the island bristling with docks and surrounded by boats, the city an impenetrable grid of squat brick and brownstone buildings punctuated by church steeples and tiny patches of green. And a mystery: The Brooklyn Bridge wouldn’t be completed for another four years, yet it looks so real . . .

Featuring:
  • 750 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Artisan Puzzle