John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle

750 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"

John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Featuring a nineteenth-century map used in an advertising campaign,shows a long-lost Manhattan, the island bristling with docks and surrounded by boats, the city an impenetrable grid of squat brick and brownstone buildings punctuated by church steeples and tiny patches of green. And a mystery: The Brooklyn Bridge wouldn’t be completed for another four years, yet it looks so real . . .