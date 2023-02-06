Artisan Puzzle

Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: Dancing Butterflies 750-Piece Puzzle
John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. With its deep, jewellike…
John Derian Paper Goods: Calm Cat 750-Piece Puzzle
“I love anything by artist John Derian, whose decoupage pieces can be kinda pricey. Get in on the action with these adorable John Derian Jigsaw…
John Derian Paper Goods: The City of New York 750-Piece Puzzle
John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Featuring a nineteenth-century map…
Dahlias 750-Piece Puzzle
Celebrate the Queen of Flowers. A story of love at first sight, Frances Palmer became obsessed with dahlias the moment she spotted one in a…
1964 Land Rover Series IIA 500-Piece Puzzle
The 1964 Land Rover Series IIA Short Wheelbase. It’s from 1964, and it shows every bit of the weathering and patina that come with over…
Iconic Watches 500-Piece Puzzle
Iconic Watches. Some are heirlooms, connecting generations. Some are gifts, marking a milestone. And some are simply works of beauty, to be treasured for their…
Nathalie Lété: The Girl Who Reads to Birds 500-Piece Puzzle
Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World When the girl opens the book to read, all the birds gather and listen. Not to her voice,…
Nathalie Lété: Rabbits 500-Piece Puzzle
Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World In a garden bursting with wildflowers, magic mushrooms, luscious berries and vegetables that smell of the earth, three rabbits…
Nathalie Lété: In the Dark Garden 500-Piece Puzzle
Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World Walking into the garden at night is like entering a dream. Moths flit about, night blossoms bloom, and look!—the…