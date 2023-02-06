Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Dahlias 750-Piece Puzzle
by Frances Palmer

by Artisan Puzzle

Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 13, 2020

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290435

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Celebrate the Queen of Flowers. A story of love at first sight, Frances Palmer became obsessed with dahlias the moment she spotted one in a gardening book. Today, growing dahlias is her passion, and the flowers, in all sizes and colors, fill her extraordinary pots as if they were made for each other. In this 750-piece puzzle, trace a journey that begins in the earth—in a bulb, in clay—and ends in a work of dizzying beauty.

Featuring:
  • 750 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8"

Artisan Puzzle