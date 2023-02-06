Dahlias 750-Piece Puzzle

750 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8"

Celebrate the Queen of Flowers. A story of love at first sight, Frances Palmer became obsessed with dahlias the moment she spotted one in a gardening book. Today, growing dahlias is her passion, and the flowers, in all sizes and colors, fill her extraordinary pots as if they were made for each other. In this 750-piece puzzle, trace a journey that begins in the earth—in a bulb, in clay—and ends in a work of dizzying beauty.