Pacific Coasting: Sunset Hike 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Pacific Coasting: Sunset Hike 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by Danielle Kroll

Puzzle

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291937

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Who doesn’t want to escape to the beaches of Southern California or to a cabin deep in the forests of Northern California? Danielle Kroll, author of Pacific Coasting, creates two original illustrations for these fun puzzles. They are must-haves for her fans, for lovers of California and the West Coast, and for anyone who wants to have fun piecing together a stunning puzzle at home, with friends and family, or give one as a gift to those they love.

Featuring:
  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"

