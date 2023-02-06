Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: The Library 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 19, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
John Derian is an artist and designer whose work with printed images from the past transports the viewer to another world. Now Derian expands his beautiful line of puzzles, wrapping paper, notebooks, notepads, and stickers with three all-new 1,000 piece puzzles, each featuring mesmerizing 19th-century artwork sourced from old and rare books.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8
