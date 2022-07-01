Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Passover Haggadah
The Passover Haggadah

An Ancient Story for Modern Times

by Alana Newhouse

by Tablet

On Sale

Mar 3, 2020

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659073

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Judaism / Rituals & Practice

Description

Each generation is called to perform a Passover Seder, a ritual designed to help us imagine personally experiencing the exodus from Egypt. But how can we do this together, when today our tables include people of different backgrounds, knowledge, and beliefs? Let this Passover Haggadah be your guide.

Both proudly traditional and blazingly modern, it is a perfect blueprint for remembering the past, living in our present, and imagining the future. Here you’ll find the entirety of the Seder text for those who don’t want to miss a thing—including Hebrew, English, and a newly developed transliteration that makes the Hebrew surprisingly accessible. And, alongside, contemporary questions, illustrations, and meditations on freedom, community, destiny, and other topics that will engage the whole group in a lively and memorable discussion, especially once you’ve started in on those obligatory four cups of wine.

