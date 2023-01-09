Alana Newhouse is the editor in chief of Tablet, a daily online magazine of Jewish news, ideas, and culture launched in 2009. Prior to Tablet, she spent five years as culture editor of the Forward, where she supervised coverage of books, films, dance, music, art, and ideas. She also started a line of Forward-branded books with W.W. Norton and edited its maiden publication, A Living Lens: Photographs of Jewish Life from the Pages of the Forward. A graduate of Barnard College and Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism, Newhouse has contributed to the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, and Slate.

