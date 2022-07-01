The Artisanal Kitchen: Jewish Holiday Baking

BECAUSE EVERY HOLIDAY IS AN EXCUSE TO EAT SOMETHING DELICIOUS

Bake your way through the Jewish holidays with 25 insanely delicious, foolproof recipes—including Poppy Seed Hamantaschen for Purim, Coconut Macaroons for Passover, Apple Babka for Rosh Hashanah, jam-filled Sufganiyot for Hanukkah, and so much more. These dishes from master baker Uri Scheft, author of Breaking Breads, capture the Old World/New World/out-of-this-world flavors of contemporary Jewish and Israeli cuisine.