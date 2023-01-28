Free shipping on orders $35+

The Artisanal Kitchen: Sweets and Treats
The Artisanal Kitchen: Sweets and Treats

33 Cupcakes, Brownies, Bars, and Candies to Make the Season Even Sweeter

by Griffith Day

by Cheryl Day

On Sale

Sep 4, 2018

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579658861

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Courses & Dishes / Cookies

Description

Cheryl and Griffith Day, New York Times bestselling authors and owners of Savannah’s must-visit Back in the Day Bakery, share 33 homespun recipes for delicious special occasion entertaining. Try Pumpkin Crunch Bars for a Thanksgiving table, Gingerbread Cupcakes with Lemon–Cream Cheese Frosting for a caroling party, Pecan Brittle as a hostess gift, and Salted Caramel Popcorn when it’s time to pile into the den together and watch a favorite holiday movie.
 
This book has been adapted from The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook (Artisan, 2012) and Back in the Day Bakery Made with Love (Artisan, 2015).

What's Inside

The Artisanal Kitchen