The Artisanal Kitchen: Sweets and Treats
33 Cupcakes, Brownies, Bars, and Candies to Make the Season Even Sweeter
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 4, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Cheryl and Griffith Day, New York Times bestselling authors and owners of Savannah’s must-visit Back in the Day Bakery, share 33 homespun recipes for delicious special occasion entertaining. Try Pumpkin Crunch Bars for a Thanksgiving table, Gingerbread Cupcakes with Lemon–Cream Cheese Frosting for a caroling party, Pecan Brittle as a hostess gift, and Salted Caramel Popcorn when it’s time to pile into the den together and watch a favorite holiday movie.
This book has been adapted from The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook (Artisan, 2012) and Back in the Day Bakery Made with Love (Artisan, 2015).
