The Artisanal Kitchen: Sweets and Treats

Cheryl and Griffith Day, New York Times bestselling authors and owners of Savannah’s must-visit Back in the Day Bakery, share 33 homespun recipes for delicious special occasion entertaining. Try Pumpkin Crunch Bars for a Thanksgiving table, Gingerbread Cupcakes with Lemon–Cream Cheese Frosting for a caroling party, Pecan Brittle as a hostess gift, and Salted Caramel Popcorn when it’s time to pile into the den together and watch a favorite holiday movie.



This book has been adapted from The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook (Artisan, 2012) and Back in the Day Bakery Made with Love (Artisan, 2015).