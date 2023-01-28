Free shipping on orders $35+
The Artisanal Kitchen: Party Food
Go-To Recipes for Cocktail Parties, Buffets, Sit-Down Dinners, and Holiday Feasts
Party Food is the newest addition to the Artisanal Kitchen series, adapted from What’s a Hostess to Do? (Artisan, 2013) by the ultimate hostess, Susan Spungen. Here is a collection of recipes that makes entertaining easy for any occasion—whether it’s a cocktail hour, a brunch, a dinner party, or an elaborate holiday feast. Recipes for Lobster Salad, Tarragon Roasted Chicken, Potato Gratin, and Chocolate Soufflé make for an easy-to-make foolproof dinner menu that even complete novices can master; cheat sheets like Ten Quick Hors d’Oeuvres and Five Entrée Salads make entertaining a crowd cheaper and easier than ever; and recipes for high-stakes holiday meals like Roasted Fillet of Beef or Roasted Turkey Parts elevate the classic crowd-pleasers to dishes that guests will rave about for months.
Party Food, Holiday Cocktails, and Holiday Cookies, three new titles in the Artisanal Kitchen series, provide an indispensable arsenal of recipes that cover all the bases for a delicious holiday season.
