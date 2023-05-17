The Artisanal Kitchen: Perfect Pasta

Bucatini with Ramps

There's always a bit of a frenzy when ramps start showing up at the greenmarkets in spring. After a long, cold winter, it's a treat to bite into something fresh, sharp, and green-tasting, and ramps are some of the first alliums to sprout after the thaw. These leafy wild members of the lily family are a cause for celebration, heralding the real end of winter.

Make this dish with the first ramps of the season—slim, pencil-thin ones. The younger the ramp, the sweeter it is. And when you have tender young ramps, you can separate the tops from the bottoms and use the bulbs whole and unsliced. (As ramps mature and grow, they get bigger, thicker, and tougher, making slicing a necessity; see Note.) Plus, the long, lean shape of a young ramp echoes that of the bucatini, making for a really beautiful presentation full of silky textures. | Serves 4

6 ounces young ramps, ⅛ to ¼ inch thick, ends trimmed

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon chili flakes

1 pound bucatini

¼ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

About 3 tablespoons finely grated Pecorino Romano, plus more if desired

Rinse the ramps under cold running water to remove any grit and dry them well on paper towels. Separate the leaves from the bulbs. Cut the dark green leaves into 3-inch pieces and leave the bulbs whole.

In a very large skillet (or a Dutch oven; see here for tips), melt the butter over high heat. Add the ramp bulbs and cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with a large pinch of salt and the chili flakes. Add the ramp greens and toss until wilted, about 1 minute. Add 2 tablespoons water to the pan. Remove from the heat.

In a large pot of well-salted boiling water, cook the pasta according to the package instructions until 2 minutes shy of al dente; drain.

Toss the bucatini into the skillet with the ramps, along with the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Cook over medium heat until the pasta is al dente, 1 to 2 minutes, adding more water if the sauce seems dry.

Divide the pasta among four individual serving plates or bowls and finish each with 2 teaspoons or more of Pecorino Romano.

Note: If your ramps are young and slender, you can cook them whole. If they are more mature, you will need to slice the bottoms into small disks and slice the green tops into quarters.

Mezze Maniche with Asparagus and Ricotta

This dish is all about the ricotta: it melts easily on the warm noodles, completely coating the mezze maniche—a short, substantial, tube-shaped pasta—to create an upscale mac-and-cheese. The result is a beautiful milky pasta sauce that's velvety and luscious and sets off the grassy sweet flavor of the asparagus. Don't skimp on the black pepper; a generous amount of kick cuts through the richness of the ricotta. | Serves 4

2 pounds asparagus, trimmed

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

½ teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

2½ tablespoons unsalted butter

1 pound mezze maniche (or penne or rigatoni)

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, or more to taste

½ cup fresh ricotta

Slice the asparagus lengthwise in half. Cut crosswise into 1½-inch pieces (you should have about 7 cups).

In a very large skillet (or a Dutch oven; see here for tips), warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the asparagus and salt and cook until the asparagus begins to turn golden, about 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter. Continue cooking until the asparagus is golden all over, about 2 minutes more. Add 2 tablespoons water to the pan. Remove from the heat.

In a large pot of well-salted boiling water, cook the pasta according to the package instructions until 2 minutes shy of al dente; drain. Toss the mezze maniche into the skillet with the asparagus, the remaining 1½ tablespoons butter, and the pepper. Cook over medium heat until the pasta is al dente, 1 to 2 minutes, adding more water if the sauce seems dry. Taste and adjust the seasonings if necessary.

Divide the pasta among four individual serving plates or bowls and finish each with ricotta and a drizzle of olive oil.

Note: You have to use freshly ground pepper here if you want the dish to have a spicy-hot flavor. Pre-ground pepper doesn't really taste like much. When a recipe calls for a lot of black pepper for seasoning, taste as you go. Depending on the quality of the pepper and where it was grown, you might need to use more or less.

Spaghetti with Artichokes

The flavors in this recipe are very Roman: a combination of artichokes and Pecorino Romano, along with chili, garlic, and parsley, is something you'd see in a trattoria in the Eternal City. We like the addition of the softer Parmigiano-Reggiano, which imparts a milky creaminess to balance out the Pecorino's piquant saltiness. | Serves 4

Juice of 2 lemons

8 small or 4 large artichokes

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

8 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon chili flakes

½ cup water

1 pound spaghetti

½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

3 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

4 teaspoons finely grated Pecorino Romano, plus more if desired

To make the artichokes: Fill a large bowl with cold water and add the lemon juice. As you trim the artichokes, dip them occasionally into the lemon water to prevent browning.

Pull off and discard the outer leaves of each artichoke until you reach the pale green leaves at the center. Using a paring knife, trim away the dark green skin from the base. Slice off the very tip of the stem: you will see a pale green core in the stem, surrounded by a layer of darker green; use a paring knife to trim away as much of the dark green layer as possible; the white part of the stem is as tasty as the heart. Slice off the top third of the artichoke at the place where the dark green tops fade to pale green. Using a teaspoon (a serrated grapefruit spoon is perfect for this task), scoop out the hairy choke in the center of the artichoke, pulling out any pointed purple leaves with your fingers as well. The center of the artichoke should be completely clean. Drop the artichoke into the lemon water.

Halve the artichokes lengthwise, then slice lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick slices.

In a very large skillet (or a Dutch oven; see here for tips), warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the artichokes, garlic, and salt and cook until the artichokes are nicely browned and a little soft and the garlic is golden around the edges, 6 to 7 minutes. Add the chili flakes and cook for 1 minute. Add the ½ cup water (just enough to not quite cover the artichokes) and let simmer until the artichokes are very soft, about 2 minutes. There should still be some liquid remaining in the pan. Remove from the heat.

Meanwhile, in a large pot of well-salted boiling water, cook the pasta according to the package instructions until 2 minutes shy of al dente; drain.

Toss the spaghetti into the skillet with the artichokes, along with the parsley, Parmigiano-Reggiano, butter, and pepper, and cook until the pasta is just al dente, 1 to 2 minutes, adding 2 tablespoons water if the sauce seems dry.

Divide the pasta among four individual serving plates or bowls and finish each with a drizzle of olive oil and a teaspoon or more of Pecorino Romano.

Maccheroni with Pork Sausage and Broccoli Rabe