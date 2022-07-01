The Artisanal Kitchen: Perfect Homemade Ice Cream

Nothing beats delicious artisanal ice cream, and this bite-sized book is full of highly doable recipes that can be made in a $50 home-cook-friendly ice cream machine. The craveable ice creams and frozen yogurts favorites include strawberry, pistachio, and vanilla but also creative combinations like Farmstead Cheese and Guava Jam Ice Cream and Wild Berry Lavender Ice Cream. Mix and match them into sundaes decked with crunchy “gravels” (delicious crumbly toppings), syrups, and more to create an unforgettable sweets experience. From Graham Cracker Ice Cream to Baked Rhubarb Frozen Yogurt to the One Night in Bangkok Sundae, these recipes—adapted from Jeni Britton Bauer’s Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Desserts—make up a must-have collection of decadent desserts.