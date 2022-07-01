Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Artisanal Kitchen: Barbecue Rules
Lessons and Recipes for Superior Smoking and Grilling

by Joe Carroll

by Nick Fauchald

On Sale

Mar 5, 2019

Great barbecue and grilled meats are at the heart of summer cooking, and in this book from barbecue expert Joe Carroll, fire-cooked foods are approachable and downright delicious. With more than 30 mouthwatering recipes and six informational essays in this handy book—adapted from Carroll’s Feeding the Fire—he proves that you don’t need fancy equipment or long-held regional traditions to make succulent barbecue and grilled meats at home. Barbecue Rules teaches the hows and whys of live-fire cooking: how to roast a pork loin (and what cut to ask your butcher for), how to create low and slow heat, why quality meat matters, and how to make the best sides to accompany the main event (the key is to keep it simple). With recipes for classics like Beef Brisket and Pulled Pork Shoulder and more adventurous flavors like Sweet Tea–Brined Poussins and Lamb Saddle Chops with Mint-Yogurt Sauce, there are recipes for every palate and outdoor occasion.

