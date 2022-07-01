For backyard grilling enthusiasts, smoking has become an essential part of the repertoire. Butcher and charcuterie expert Jake Levin’s comprehensive guide, Smokehouse Handbook, guarantees mouthwatering results for producing everything from the perfect smoked salmon to a gorgeous smoked brisket.



Levin demystifies the process of selecting the right combination of meat, temperature, and wood to achieve the ultimate flavor and texture. Detailed step-by-step photos show the various techniques, including cold-smoking, hot-smoking, and pit roasting. A survey of commercially-available smokers critiques the features of each one, and for readers with a DIY bent, Levin includes plans and diagrams for building a multipurpose smokehouse. Featured recipes include specialty brines and rubs along with preparation guidelines for all the classic cuts of meat, including ham, brisket, ribs, bacon, and sausage, as well as fish and vegetables. With in-depth troubleshooting and safety guidelines, this is the one-stop reference for smoking success.