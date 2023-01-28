Free shipping on orders $35+
Smokehouse Handbook
Comprehensive Techniques & Specialty Recipes for Smoking Meat, Fish & Vegetables
Description
For backyard grilling enthusiasts, smoking has become an essential part of the repertoire. Butcher and charcuterie expert Jake Levin’s comprehensive guide, Smokehouse Handbook, guarantees mouthwatering results for producing everything from the perfect smoked salmon to a gorgeous smoked brisket.
Levin demystifies the process of selecting the right combination of meat, temperature, and wood to achieve the ultimate flavor and texture. Detailed step-by-step photos show the various techniques, including cold smoking, hot smoking, and pit roasting. A survey of commercially available smokers critiques the features of each one, and for readers with a DIY bent, Levin includes plans and diagrams for building a multipurpose smokehouse. Featured recipes include specialty brines and rubs along with preparation guidelines for all the classic cuts of meat, including ham, brisket, ribs, bacon, and sausage, as well as fish and vegetables. With in-depth troubleshooting and safety guidelines, this is the one-stop reference for smoking success.
What's Inside
Praise
“Jake Levin is the prime minister of smoke, and this book will show you why — it is equal parts function, fire, and flavor.” — Dan Barber, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns
“I have long appreciated Jake's talents as a butcher and salumist. His genuine love of cooking shines through in this rich exploration of the ancient art of smoking.” — Mark Firth, Co-founder of Diner and Marlow Sons, owner of Prairie Whale
“This is a really wonderful book. If you think you have no interest in smoked foods, Jake Levin will show you the error of your ways.” — Ruth Reichl, former editor-in-chief of Gourmet and author of My Kitchen Year
