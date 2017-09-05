Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Secrets of the Butcher
How to Select, Cut, Prepare, and Cook Every Type of Meat
This modern manual for the meat lover reveals the best-kept secrets of the world’s best breeders and butchers along with the latest culinary and scientific research on how to select, butcher, prepare, and cook every kind of meat including beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and wild game.
In SECRETS OF THE BUTCHER, author Arthur Le Caisne takes readers step-by-step through the ever-evolving and artisanal world of meat. Organized by type of protein–beef, veal, pork, lamb, poultry, and turkey–the book categorizes and describes the origin and characteristics of the best of each type.
SECRETS OF THE BUTCHER also includes state-of-the-art information on techniques and little know tricks of the trade, including answers to variety of questions such as What is dry aging? Is a sharp knife the best to cut meat? Is it better to pre-salt meat several days in advance or just before or after cooking and why? Do marinades really works? At what temperature is it best to cook meat? Is resting the meat after cooking really necessary? And much more.
Accurate, scientific, and fully illustrated throughout with clear and useful four-color illustrations, SECRETS OF THE BUTCHER is a must have for anyone serious about cooking meat.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Anyone who loves to cook or eat meat deserves a copy of this hardcover. On page after inviting page, Arthur Le Caisne details everything you need to know (and much that you didn't know you needed to know but will be glad to) about beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and game."—Fine Cooking