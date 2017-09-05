Accurate, scientific, and fully illustrated throughout with clear and useful four-color illustrations, SECRETS OF THE BUTCHER is a must have for anyone serious about cooking meat.

SECRETS OF THE BUTCHER also includes state-of-the-art information on techniques and little know tricks of the trade, including answers to variety of questions such as What is dry aging? Is a sharp knife the best to cut meat? Is it better to pre-salt meat several days in advance or just before or after cooking and why? Do marinades really works? At what temperature is it best to cook meat? Is resting the meat after cooking really necessary? And much more.