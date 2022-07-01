Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Mad Hungry: Game Day Food
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mad Hungry: Game Day Food

Fan-Favorite Recipes for Winning Dips, Nachos, Chili, Wings, and Drinks

by Lucinda Scala Quinn

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $19.95 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $19.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 3, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 3, 2019

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659356

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Entertaining

Description

Everybody loves game day, and some of us love game-day food even more. Here is the complete playbook for all the snacks, sides, and mains you’ll need to feed the hungry crowd in your home or even at the tailgate. Impress with homemade Spinach Feta Pocket Pies and Quick Fried Chicken, or go for the tried-and-true classics like the perfect guacamole, queso fundido, or a French dip. Drinks like spiked lemonade and a spicy bloody Mary keep the party going.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

The Artisanal Kitchen