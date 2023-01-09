Mad Hungry: Game Day Food

Everybody loves game day, and some of us love game-day food even more. Here is the complete playbook for all the snacks, sides, and mains you’ll need to feed the hungry crowd in your home or even at the tailgate. Impress with homemade Spinach Feta Pocket Pies and Quick Fried Chicken, or go for the tried-and-true classics like the perfect guacamole, queso fundido, or a French dip. Drinks like spiked lemonade and a spicy bloody Mary keep the party going.

