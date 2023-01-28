The Artisanal Kitchen: Gluten-Free Holiday Cookies

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 6, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Here to the rescue of everyone who has celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, or simply likes the idea of baking with alternative flours, come over 30 recipes for festive cookies, shortbread, bars, and more using oat flour, sorghum flour, teff, coconut flour, and nut flours. There are gluten-free versions of traditional favorites like Classic Ginger Cookies and Cutout Cookies. And wonderful new additions, including Chestnut and Pine Nut Shortbread and Quince and Orange–Filled Chestnut Cookies.