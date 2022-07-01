The Artisanal Kitchen: Classic Cocktails

Description

Learn to master the proportions of a classic Martini or effortlessly put the finishing touches on a Moscow Mule with this essential guide to making classic cocktails. With the guidance of master mixologist Nick Mautone, anyone can learn to create these classic cocktails at home. With recipes taken from Raising the Bar (Artisan, 2004), this jam-packed cocktail handbook will teach readers liquor fundamentals, basic mixing techniques, how to prep certain drinks ahead of time, and what drinkware to use for each cocktail. Within the pages are brunch staples like the Mimosa and Bloody Mary, but also cult favorites, including the Cosmopolitan and Margarita, and spirit-forward cocktails that never go out of style, like the Old Fashioned and Sazerac. With all these favorite recipes at their fingertips, home bartenders can rely on Classic Cocktails for foolproof, easy-to-make cocktails anytime.