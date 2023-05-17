The Artisanal Kitchen: Perfect Pizza at Home

Franny's Pizza Dough

We opened a pizza place with a lot to learn about making pizza. Our first pizzas were wildly inconsistent; we were honestly amazed that anyone who ate one ever came back. We knew what we were looking for: a chewy, flavorful thin crust, burnished all over from the oven and crisp on the bottom, with a few of those delicious bubbles that rise and brown here and there on a great pizza.

Andrew read everything he could about the science of yeast doughs, and he experimented with the amount of yeast, the amount and protein content of the flour, the amount of salt, the amount of kneading, and the rising time. The winning formula (which took years to find) is actually very easy. We use the bare minimum of yeast. We let the dough proof (aka rise) slowly, at least overnight, in the fridge, so it becomes way more flavorful than it would rising faster at a warmer temperature, and the gluten develops perfectly—the secret to a chewy, gorgeous crust. Then, after the dough is brought back to room temperature, it's ready to be stretched out (do not roll it!). This method means you'll want to start making your pizza at least 24 hours, and preferably 48 hours, ahead.

While it's not something we do at Franny's, we discovered that this dough freezes really well. If you want to freeze it, after shaping the dough into balls, tightly wrap each ball individually in plastic wrap, place in a resealable freezer bag, and freeze (for up to 3 months). Defrost overnight, or for at least 12 hours, in the refrigerator, or for 2 to 4 hours at room temperature, before using. Feel free to double this recipe if you are feeding a crowd. | Makes 2 pounds, enough for four 12-inch pizzas

2 packed teaspoons fresh yeast (10 grams) or 1½ teaspoons active dry yeast

1¾ cups cold water

4½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

If using fresh yeast, mix the water and yeast together in the bowl of a stand mixer until the yeast is dissolved. If using active dry yeast, mix the water and yeast in the bowl and let sit until the yeast is foamy, about 5 minutes.

Using the dough hook, beat in the flour and salt and mix until a smooth, slightly elastic dough forms, 2 to 3 minutes; do not knead. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, turn the dough to coat, cover loosely with plastic, and refrigerate for at least 24 hours, and up to 48 hours, to proof. (At Franny's we let it proof for 48 hours, at which point we feel the dough has the optimal texture and flavor, but you've got some leeway at home.)

When you are ready to make the pizza, divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. Shape each piece by using the palm of your hand to rotate the dough clockwise until a tight, compact ball has formed. Turn the dough over. Working from the outside in, pinch and twist the edges of the dough into the center to make a very tight ball. Put the dough on a baking sheet and return to the refrigerator to rest for at least 4 hours, and up to 12 hours.

When you are ready to make the pizzas, remove the dough from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes (take the dough out of the fridge while you preheat the pizza stone). You can let it sit out longer, as long as it doesn't get too soft and floppy, which would make it difficult to shape; soft dough is also more likely to stick to the baking sheet or pizza peel, making it harder to slide onto the stone. If the dough gets too soft, stick it back in the fridge for 10 minutes or so to give it a chance to firm up. Shape and top as directed in the individual pizza recipes.

Franny's Pizza Sauce

This pizza sauce is so simple it's almost shocking: all you do is blend uncooked canned tomatoes with a good dose of salt and pepper. Then you spoon it onto the unbaked crust, and the high heat of the oven cooks the sauce just enough to accentuate the tomato flavor and thicken it—no need to simmer it on the stove. And keeping the ingredients to a bare minimum means you'll be able to taste the crust and other toppings without the sauce dominating the pizza.

As far as the texture goes, it's really up to you, but we like to leave some small chunks in there (about the size of a pea)—the sauce shouldn't be completely chunky, but we also don't want it entirely smooth. If you've got plenty of room in your freezer, make two or even three batches. Freeze in plastic bags, in individual pizza-sized portions (about 3 tablespoons per pizza), and it will defrost in a flash and be ready for you when you need it. | Makes about 2½ cups

One 28-ounce can whole San Marzano tomatoes, drained

½ teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Using a food mill fitted with the large-holed disk, or a food processor, puree the tomatoes until slightly coarse and loose, not completely smooth. Season with the salt and pepper.

Note: Most Italian cooking experts agree that San Marzanos are the best sauce tomatoes in the world. Their flesh is dense, there are fewer seeds, and their strong, sweet flavor is balanced with acidity. San Marzano tomatoes have been designated as the only tomatoes that can be used for true Neapolitan pizza—only tomatoes grown in the San Marzano region from seeds dating back to the original cultivar, and according to strict standards, can receive the Denominazione d'Origine Protetta (DOP) label. If you do not see the prominently displayed DOP label, you are not getting certified San Marzanos. At the restaurant, we usually use the Strianese brand, but there are many others widely available, such as Cento, La Valle, and Caluccio—just look for the DOP label and you'll know you're getting an authentic product. If you can't find DOP San Marzanos, make sure you substitute another tomato with a good balance of sweetness and acidity.

Pizza Techniques

1. Lightly flour an upside-down baking sheet or a pizza peel. You'll use this to transfer the dough onto your pizza stone.

2. Place a dough ball on a lightly floured work surface. Dust the top of the dough with additional flour, and use your fingertips to flatten the dough into a round. Forming the dough into nice even rounds takes practice, but don't worry—even if your dough comes out lopsided and a little funny-looking, the pizza will still taste great.

3. Holding the dough in front of you as you would hold a steering wheel (with hands positioned at ten o'clock and two o'clock), rotate the dough several times, stretching it as you do so. Let the weight of the dough help stretch it. Then move your fists about 6 inches apart and place the dough over your knuckles. Toss the dough in a circle over your knuckles, using your fists to stretch the dough. Try to maintain as even a thickness as possible, with the edges of the dough slightly thicker. Continue until you have a 12-inch round.

4. Carefully set the dough on the floured baking sheet or pizza peel. Patch any tears or holes in the dough.

5. Use a light touch when topping the dough. You need fewer ingredients and less of them than you might think. You want to be able to taste the charred pizza crust itself, not just the toppings.

6. Before sliding the pizza onto the pizza stone, give the baking sheet (or peel) a shake to make sure the pizza isn't sticking anywhere. If it is, lift up the stuck part and sprinkle more flour underneath it. The pizza needs to easily slide from baking sheet to stone.

7. If you don't have a pizza peel, use tongs to remove the pizza from the oven and transfer to a platter or a cutting board.

8. As a finishing touch to the pizza, a sprinkling of sea salt, a drizzle of olive oil, and often a handful of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or Grana Padano after the pizza is baked adds yet another layer of flavor and texture.

Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Sea Salt Pizza

On one of our early trips to Italy, we went into a Roman restaurant and ordered a pizza bianca, anticipating one of the cheesy white pizzas we always got in New York. When it arrived, we were confused—it looked like focaccia, without any cheese at all, just a smattering of herbs and a sheen of olive oil. But, as so often happens in Italy, the first bite took away all our doubts. The pizza was perfect in its simplicity, and we came straight home to replicate it.

Very early in the restaurant's tenure, we made this pizza with fresh rosemary and thin slivers of garlic baked on top. While that version is totally delicious, we stripped it down even further and finish the pizza with just a sprinkle of big, crunchy flakes of sea salt.

Of all the pizzas at Franny's, this is the one that lets you taste the bare elements the most. There's no missing the satisfying char that develops, or the slight tang of the yeast. And it's a great showcase for super-high-quality olive oil. At the restaurant, this pizza is a true test for any new cook—getting one out of a 900°F wood-fired oven at the right time can be tricky. Fortunately for you, this pizza is actually much easier to make at home. And it's a great way to start off your meal. | Makes four 12-inch pizzas, serving 4 to 6

Franny's Pizza Dough

All-purpose flour

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Sea salt