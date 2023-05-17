The Artisanal Kitchen: Vegetables the Italian Way

Slow-Cooked Leeks with a Fried Egg and Pecorino Sardo

Among the very first local springtime vegetables to appear in New York are overwintered leeks. Planted in July, the leeks sit in the ground all winter long. When the ground finally thaws in the early spring and the leeks are pulled, they have an incredible concentrated sweetness. Leeks are often in the background, but this dish lets them shine. After a quick blanching, they are roasted in the oven, where they lose most of their moisture, caramelizing and intensifying the flavor. Salty shavings of sharp sheep's-milk cheese and the runny sunny-side-up eggs make this a hearty first course. But it could also serve as a perfect vegetarian lunch, or a spectacular brunch dish. | Serves 4

2 pounds medium leeks (about 5)

Kosher salt

1½ tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

¾ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper, plus more as needed

4 large eggs

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

Fresh lemon juice

1-ounce chunk Pecorino Sardo or Parmigiano-Reggiano, shaved, for serving

Preheat the oven to 325°F with a rack in the middle of the oven. Trim the hairy ends of the leeks and remove the dark green tops. Without cutting all the way through the root end, split the leeks lengthwise in half (see Note). Rinse each leek under lukewarm running water, fanning it apart to get to any grit between the layers.

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Add the leeks and cook until tender but not limp, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain well and pat dry. Split the leeks completely through the root end.

Arrange the leek halves on a rimmed baking sheet in 2 rows, with the thicker bulbous ends facing outward (these will most benefit from the sides of the oven, where the heat is strongest). Drizzle the leeks with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil and season with the pepper. Roast until light golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Carefully flip the leeks and continue to cook until golden on top, about 25 minutes more. Remove from the oven and keep warm. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1½ tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Crack the eggs into the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook gently until the whites are set, about 6 minutes.

Divide the leeks among individual plates. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Top each plate with an egg and shower with shaved cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Note: Leaving the leeks partially attached when boiling them keeps them from falling apart. So, while you might be tempted to cut them all the way through for cleaning, don't do it.

Marinated Artichokes

When we serve this dish at Franny's, it literally flies off the menu. Someone only has to see it on a nearby table to want it for themselves. Artichokes are so extraordinary that eating them feels like a special occasion.

But there's no reason not to make them yourself at home—we do, often and for as long as the season lasts. Yes, trimming them can be a little time-consuming, but there is nothing like the sweet, umami flavor of a fresh artichoke.

This is a brighter take on the usual marinated artichokes you see on antipasti plates. Most store-bought marinated artichokes are pretty mediocre. But here the sweet thistle's flavor is rounded out with classic Italian ingredients: wine, lemon, chili, and garlic. Tossed with fresh parsley and mint, these artichokes are complex, pungent, and addictive. | Serves 4 to 6

Juice of 2 lemons

4 medium artichokes

For the Cooking Liquid

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves, halved

5 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

½ teaspoon chili flakes

2 cups dry white wine

3 cups water

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons kosher salt

For the Dressing

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped mint

To make the artichokes: Fill a large bowl with cold water and add the lemon juice. As you trim the artichokes, dip them occasionally into the lemon water to prevent browning.

Pull off and discard the outer leaves of each artichoke until you reach the pale green leaves at the center. Using a paring knife, trim away the dark green skin from the base. Slice off the very tip of the stem: you will see a pale green core in the stem, surrounded by a layer of darker green; use a paring knife to trim away as much of the dark green layer as possible; the white part of the stem is as tasty as the heart. Slice off the top third of the artichoke at the place where the dark green tops fade to pale green. Using a teaspoon (a serrated grapefruit spoon is perfect for this task), scoop out the hairy choke in the center of the artichoke, pulling out any pointed purple leaves with your fingers as well. The center of the artichoke should be completely clean. Drop the artichoke into the lemon water.

To make the cooking liquid: In a large saucepan, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the parsley and chili flakes and cook for 30 seconds more. Pour in the wine, bring to a boil, and cook for 1 minute. Pour in the water and add the salt. Add the artichokes (the liquid should almost but not quite cover them; if necessary, add more water). Bring to a simmer, then cover and simmer over medium-low heat until the artichokes are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Check for tenderness by sticking a paring knife through the base of an artichoke; it should slide through easily.

Remove the artichokes from the liquid; reserve the liquid if you plan to store the artichokes before serving them. Let the artichokes (and liquid) cool completely (if you cool the artichokes in the liquid, they will continue to cook). If storing, combine the artichokes and cooled liquid in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

To serve, slice the cooled artichokes lengthwise in half and place in a large bowl. Season with the salt and pepper. Add the lemon zest and juice, then add the olive oil, parsley, and mint and toss gently, so that the artichokes don't fall apart. Serve drizzled with additional olive oil.

Notes: Raw artichokes impart a bitter flavor to whatever they come in contact with, so give your cutting board a good scrub when you're finished prepping them.

To store the marinated artichokes, after tossing with the marinade, loosely pack them into a jar or other container and cover with more olive oil. Make sure the artichokes are completely submerged in the oil. They will keep for at least 1 week.

Sautéed Dandelion Greens with Anchovy, Chilies, and Butter

Sautéed dandelion greens is a classic contorno (side dish) in Southern Italy. Wilted bitter greens are spectacular with all sorts of big, bold meats. If you've never cooked dandelion greens before, it might seem a little odd to be sautéing something you usually think about pulling out of your lawn. But dandelions can be incredibly delicious, especially when sautéed with pungent anchovy and garlic, then mellowed with sweet, creamy butter. | Serves 4

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

4 anchovy fillets

¼ to ½ teaspoon chili flakes

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 pounds dandelion greens, trimmed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

In a large skillet, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and anchovies and cook, stirring to break up the anchovies, until the garlic is golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the chili flakes and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the butter. Let it melt and turn a bit brown, then add the dandelion greens. Cook the greens until they are just wilted, then season them with the salt and cook until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Note: The best dandelion greens are available in the spring. Small and tender, they are also the least bitter at this point. We prefer a dandelion variety that's dark green tipped with red, but it can be hard to find. You could substitute Swiss chard or mature (not baby) spinach.

