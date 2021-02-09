Leave behind your sad steamed broccoli, your bland boiled cabbage, your lackluster canned peas, and make room for an exciting new world of vegetable cooking featuring high-heat roasts, drizzles of turmeric-infused honey, and stir-fries aromatic with Sichuan peppercorns, ginger and garlic. Milk Street Vegetables will transform the way you cook, eat, and think about produce as you discover rich flavors and layers of texture through these inspired recipes that will have you seeing vegetables as much more than an afterthought to any meal.

With 250-plus vegetable-forward recipes (many of them vegan or vegetarian), this cookbook highlights the diversity and depth of flavor that vegetables offer while also showing how meat and dairy can play a supporting role as savory or flavor-enhancing seasonings, from a sprinkle of ground pork in a vegetable stir fry or a bit of chopped pancetta to flavor dry-fried cauliflower.

Organized by ingredient, Milk Street: Vegetables will span the produce aisle and farmer's market, from the staples you already love to a few new items you've always been curious about but didn't know how to approach. Whether it's mellowing honey-glazed Brussels sprouts with a speedy skillet char or boiling-then-roasting whole heads of cauliflower until caramel rich, Vegetables once again provides the signature Milk Street mix simple techniques and delicious results–and change the way you cook.