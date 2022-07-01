Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Tomato Love
44 Mouthwatering Recipes for Salads, Sauces, Stews, and More
Tomato Love is a joyful collection of recipes that celebrate the favorite high-summer fruit. There’s nothing quite like a luscious Brandywine or a sweet Sungold freshly-picked from the vine, but tasty canned and jarred products ensure tomatoes can be enjoyed year-round. The recipes in this collection invite year-round eating, new takes on classic dishes like red sauce and tomato soup, along with a mix of fresh ideas ranging from Sweet, Spicy, Smoky Barbecue Sauce, Roasted Tomato Basil Soup with Pumpernickel Croutons, to Caprese Pasta Salad with Salami and Shakshuka with Extra Veg. Home cooks, backyard gardeners, and CSA members overwhelmed with the bounty of the season will find dozens of inspiring ideas for introducing variety into the everyday repertoire of meals. With fresh and nourishing ingredients at the forefront, this cookbook makes it easy for families to put good food on the table—with easy cooking steps, ingredients that are readily available, and delicious recipes. Every recipe is shown in a color photo, making the book easy to browse and use.
“An endless array of ways to turn the humble staple into a standout meal.” —Publisher’s Weekly
“There are so many creative, mouthwatering winners here, it’s hard to know where to start. Tomato Grilled Cheese, Roasted Tomato Basil Soup, and Ravioli Lasagna? Yum, yum, and super-yum. Plus, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, and sundried tomatoes are all in the mix, so we can indulge in Tomato Love any time of year.” —Jenna Helwig, food director at Real Simple and author of Bare Minimum Dinners
“Written for home cooks, the tomato-inspired recipes are simple, creative, and bursting with flavor. From a Turkish dish of panfried eggplant simmered in a fresh tomato sauce, to a short-cut lasagna assembled cleverly with cheese ravioli, quick tomato sauce, and mozzarella, to irresistible BLT kebabs paired with a chipotle yogurt dip, the dishes in Tomato Love will keep you cooking deliciously with tomatoes (whether fresh or canned) all year long. A must-have book to add to your library!” —Betty Rosbottom, Food Writer, Cookbook Author, Cooking Teacher
“I couldn’t have loved this book more. The recipes are easy, simple and incredibly versatile and inventive.”—Sally Sampson, cookbook author and founder of ChopChop Magazine
