Zucchini Love
Zucchini Love

43 Garden-Fresh Recipes for Salads, Soups, Breads, Lasagnas, Stir-Fries, and More

by Cynthia Graubart

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

On Sale

May 23, 2023

Page Count

104 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635866155

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Vegetables

Description

Sweet to savory, breakfast to dinner, Zucchini Love proves how versatile this summer favorite can be! Both an easy-to-grow beginner crop for the newbie gardener and a popular offering at supermarkets and farmers markets alike, zucchinis take center stage in this single-subject cookbook, adding a high nutrient, low carb, and delicious twist to every meal. James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Cynthia Graubart brings her passion for producing veggie-forward family meals to over 40 recipes. Home cooks will find fresh takes on the classics like Lemon Glazed Zucchini Bread and Pesto Zoodle Bowls, plus creative ideas for tasty snacks like Zucchini Breakfast Bars, satisfying main courses like Sausage Stuffed Zucchini Boats, and irresistible desserts like Zucchini Fudge Brownies. Mouthwatering full-color photos and step-by-step instructions accompany each recipeplus there are tips for picking, freezing, and preservingmaking the book easy to use and highly browsable. Grate, slice, chop, spiralize, pickle, and transform a bumper crop of zukes into delicious dishes to share all season long.

What's Inside

